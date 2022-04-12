KSRTC receives Best STU award

KSRTC receives Best STU award

  Apr 12 2022
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 02:15 ist

KSRTC on Monday received the Best State Transport Utility (STU) award for the “highest improvement in fuel efficiency”.

The award, given along with a prize of Rs 5 lakh, was announced on April 1.

KSRTC managing director Shivayogi C Kalasad received the award from Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas Pankaj Jain.

