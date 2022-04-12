KSRTC receives Best STU award

KSRTC on Monday received the Best State Transport Utility (STU) award for the “highest improvement in fuel efficiency”.
The award, given along with a prize of Rs 5 lakh, was announced on April 1.
KSRTC managing director Shivayogi C Kalasad received the award from Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas Pankaj Jain.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur
The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder
Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'
Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive
'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah
Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation