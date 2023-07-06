KSRTC staffer's suicide bid: CM backs Chaluvarayaswamy

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said has said that Agriculture and Mandya District In-charge N Chaluvarayaswamy is not linked to the suicide attempt by a KSRTC driver-cum-conductor Jagadish at Nagamangala.

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy had alleged that Chaluvarayaswamy is responsible for the suicide bid.

Siddararamaiah told reporters that the driver’s wife is a panchayat member trying to become the panchayat president.

“There may be politics, I think. He got transferred. Is Chaluvarayaswamy responsible? The (transport) department has done the transfer. There’s news that he consumed poison because he got transferred. The allegation that Chaluvarayaswamy is responsible is baseless,” he said.

Upset over transfer to another place, Jagadish attempted to end his life on the premises of the depot at Nagamangala on Wednesday. The video clip of Jagadish, accusing Chaluvarayaswamy for the transfer, has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to media persons, after visiting Jagadish at a private hospital in Mysuru, on Thursday morning, Kumaraswamy said, “He is on a ventilator.

The doctors say that the next 48 hours are critical for him. His wife is a Grama Panchayat member. Supporters of Chaluvarayaswamy exerted pressure on her to quit the JD(S) and join the Congress. There was also pressure on Jagadish through officers”.