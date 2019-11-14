K'taka schools to ring bell for students to drink water

Soon the children in the state’s schools will hear a ring of the bell thrice a day, not to go home, but to take a water break.

Yes, following the model implemented at government schools in neighboring Kerala in the interest of children’s health, the state department of primary and secondary education has decided to ring “water bell” thrice in the schools soon.

Education Minister Suresh Kumar has instructed the commissioner for public instruction to take necessary measures in this regard.

Replying to the tweet by Tourism, Kananda and Culture Minister C T Ravi, who had requested for implementation of the same, Kumar said, “This programme is necessary in the interest of children’s health.”

As per the scheme implemented in Kerala schools, the water bell rings thrice a day. The first bell at around 10.35 am, second bell at 12 noon and the third at 2 pm. The duration of the water break is 15 to 20 minutes. When the water bell rings, students have to drink water, though the quantity is not specified.

The idea stems from the fact that more and more are people falling sick due to less water intake. Interestingly, a private school located in Uppinagady, Dakshina Kannada district has already started this initiative and provides half-an-hour water break by ringing the water bell thrice a day.

Several schools follow the United Nations guidelines of access for children to safe drinking water and provides the same. But, there is no mechanism to monitor whether kids drink water or not. Dr V P Niranjanaradhya, academician, said, “This is one of the most needed initiatives. We discussed this with the minister on Tuesday and are happy that he has taken measures for its implementation on the same day.”