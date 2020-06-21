Lake pollution: NGT slaps Rs 10L fine on Karnataka

Lake pollution: NGT slaps Rs 10L fine on Karnataka

Pulling up the Karnataka government for its failure in stopping the unregulated discharge of pollutants into Kithiganahalli lake near Bommasandra, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed an interim penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the state.

The green bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the municipal council of Bommasandra for its failure to perform duties.

Hearing a plea filed by Sanjay Rao and others seeking action against the pollution in the Kithiganahalli lake, due to unabated dumping of garbage, the bench said, “Discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies causes a huge damage, and the prevention of the same is the duty of the state authorities as the trustees of people’s rights.” The tribunal added, such duty is being clearly breached.

“Karnataka is liable to pay Rs 10 lakh and Bommasandra Town Municipal Council, is liable to pay Rs 5 lakh. Final compensation will be determined after hearing the state and the municipal council,” the bench said.

The amount of interim compensation should be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within one month, and the same may be spent for restoration of the environment, the bench said.

If required an expert committee would be set up. It is up to the state government and municipal body to recover the fine amount from errant official(s). 

The bench asked the state government to file compliance report on its order in
3 months.

