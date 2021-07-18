Landslide cleared in Mangaluru, train operations resume

The Southern Railway authorities resumed train services after the restoration of the track affected by a massive landslide near Kulashekar between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur.

The track was certified fit for traffic at 7.57 am on Sunday. With the restoration of the track, Train number 02978 Ajmer-Ernakulam Express Special Train arrived in Mangaluru and passed the restored section of the track at 8.55 am, said officials.

The train traffic was affected following a massive landslide on the track on July 16. The authorities had deployed machinery at the spot to clear the landslide from the track.

Mangaluru Area Manager Shivraj S Managiri said that debris was removed and the collapsed retaining wall was broken to restore the track. Steep hill walls in the surroundings were being tapered down to prevent further landslides. The damaged electricity poles and cables too were also restored, he added.

Following the landslide, train services were affected on Konkan route. A few of the trains were terminated at Surathkal. The buses were arranged to ferry passengers travelling in trains to Surathkal.

The Railways had to divert some of the long-distance trains between Kerala and the North either via Salem and Jolarpettai or via Padil, Hassan and Madgaon during the last two days.