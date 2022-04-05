Loudspeaker row: There are court orders, says Bommai, citing mandated Azaan decibel level

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday specified the government wants to merely implement High Court orders on regulating the use of loudspeakers in mosques, and he said this will be done by taking people into confidence.

“On Azaan, there’s a High Court order. And, there’s another order asking why there’s no implementation,” Bommai told reporters.

“There are decibel levels fixed. And, decibel metres are supposed to be purchased at the district-level. There are orders being implemented in a phased manner. There’s no force. It’s something that needs to be done by taking people into confidence,” he said.

Bommai also pointed out that peace meetings are being held with organisations “right from the police station all the way up to the district-level”.

Several right-wing groups have launched a campaign against mosques using loudspeakers for prayers. This is the latest issue that has been raised after the Hijab, ban on Muslim traders and the Halal meat controversies.

In all this, Bommai maintained confidence that his administration will focus on good governance.

“Issuing statements won’t resolve issues,” he said. “And, the issues that have come up aren’t new. Some are based on orders that were issued in 2001 or 2002, and there are some court orders. We haven’t issued any new order,” Bommai said.

No community or organisation can take law into its own hands, Bommai said, underlining the need to maintain peace and order. “Everyone is same before the government’s eyes. We aren’t discriminating,” he said.

