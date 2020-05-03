M’luru, Udupi get mobile throat swab collection units

Two Covid-19 mobile sample collection units were handed over to the district administration by Dakshina Kannada Nirmithi Kendra and Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty on

Sunday.

The units developed by Nirmithi Kendra costs Rs 4.50 lakh each. Five people can comfortably sit inside it. The sample can be collected without coming into direct contact with the suspected patient. A public address system helps doctor interact with the patient.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the units would be used to collect the samples from different places to test novel Coronavirus.

Shetty said that the units ensured safety of the health workers collecting samples. “The throat swabs will be collected and sealed in an ice box before being transferred to a testing lab facility. The persons who collect the samples will be inside an enclosure and hence does not require personal protection equipment,” he said.

The vehicle had been customised in a manner that it could collect samples from two people simultaneously. The vehicle was well ventilated and had water and hand wash facility, the MLA said.

A similar unit was launched in Udupi also. Kundapur taluk Government Employees’ Association has extended financial support for designing the vehicle.

Kundapur Taluk Health Officer Dr Nagabhushan said that about 10 samples would be collected from each PHC.

“Once the lab is setup in the district, then the number of sample collections will be increased. The sample collection has begun in Kundapur and Byndoor taluks,” he said.