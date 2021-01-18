'Mahajan report related to border issue is final'

Mahajan report related to border issue is final: J C Madhuswamy

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jan 18 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 18:41 ist
J C Madhuswamy file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister, J C Madhuswamy on Monday said that Mahajan report is final as far as border issues are concerned. "Karnataka government will not go back from the report. There is no question of compromise on it," he said.

Madhuswamy was reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement that his government is committed to incorporating the areas of Karnataka, where Marathi-speaking people are in majority, into the state.

“We will not take into account what Maharashtra CM said. No law has asked to divide the states on the basis of linguistic lines. All of us have accepted Mahajan report and will act accordingly,” the Karnataka minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J C Madhuswamy
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

 