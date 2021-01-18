Mahajan report related to border issue is final: J C Madhuswamy

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister, J C Madhuswamy on Monday said that Mahajan report is final as far as border issues are concerned. "Karnataka government will not go back from the report. There is no question of compromise on it," he said.

Madhuswamy was reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement that his government is committed to incorporating the areas of Karnataka, where Marathi-speaking people are in majority, into the state.

“We will not take into account what Maharashtra CM said. No law has asked to divide the states on the basis of linguistic lines. All of us have accepted Mahajan report and will act accordingly,” the Karnataka minister said.