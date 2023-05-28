Malpractice, power cuts during Comed-K UGET exam

In Bihar, an impersonator pretending to be a candidate was apprehended and immediately expelled from the center

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 28 2023, 21:54 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 04:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Malpractice and power shutdown were reported at some centers during the Comed-K UGET held on Sunday. The test is gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses.

The test was delayed for an hour at a centre in Bengaluru due to a power shutdown. According to the authorities, there was a power issue at Jyoti Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, resulting in a one-hour delay in the commencement of the exam. The students at that centre were given an additional hour.

In Bihar, an impersonator pretending to be a candidate was apprehended and immediately expelled from the center. In Vijayawada, two students were caught copying during the exam.

Of the 96,607 registered candidates across the country, 78,250 appeared for the test. In Karnataka, out of the 28,711 registered candidates, 25,487 were in attendance.

The provisional answer key will be released on May 30, followed by the final answer key on June 6. The scorecard will be issued on June 10.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Comed-K

