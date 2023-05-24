Man attacks power supply company employee in Karnataka's Koppal, refuses to pay electricity bill

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly attacking an employee of the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) in Koppal district, and refusing to pay his electricity bill dues.

A resident of Kukanapalli in Koppal abused and attacked a GESCOM employee when he was asked to pay the power bill, police sources said.

The supply of power to the house of the accused was cut for not paying the bill. However, the accused is said to have taken an illegal connection, and when the GESCOM staff had gone to question him and asked him to pay the bill, he allegedly abused and attacked one of them, they said.

Also Read | Kalpataru Power Transmission rechristened as Kalpataru Projects International



The incident, recorded on the mobile phone by the GESCOM employee's colleague, is being circulated on social media. People have linked this incident with several alleged incidents of people arguing with power supply company staff, refusing to pay bills and dues.

Videos are circulating on social media of such incidents where people are seen giving the excuse that the Karnataka government has guaranteed free electricity. The Congress has promised free electricity for up to 200 units to every house on coming to power. The new government in its first cabinet meeting on May 20 had accorded in-principle approval to its five poll guarantees, including 200 units of free power.

After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured that the guarantees would "most likely" be implemented after the next Cabinet meeting.