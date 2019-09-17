Manipal Academy tops Karnataka's university rating

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has bagged first place for the second consecutive year in the "Karnataka state universities rating framework" 2019 released by state Higher Education Department in association with Karnataka state Higher Education Council. MAHE scored 841 out of 1000 with 5 starts in the category of established universities (10+).

This is a comprehensive assessment of all state, private and deemed to be universities in Karnataka and the report has been complied by 'ICARE Ratings', the research and analysis division of the Indian centre for academic rankings and excellence.

However, KLE universitiy Belagavi received second place in the ratings with the score of 745 out of 1000. This is a slight improvement as KLE jumped from 2017-18 third place to second in 2019.

Gulbarga universitiy, which was in second place last year, has gone down to 8th place with 587 score out of 1,000.

Interestingly, of the top 11 ratings, eight are state-run universities and the rest are private and deemed to be universities.

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan released the report on Tuesday. As explained by the assessors, for an unbiased and accurate assessment, universities were divided into four categories based on their year of inception and type: New universities (0-5), Young universitiy (5-10), Established universitiy (10+ yrs) and Specialist Universitiy (Specialises in one core discipline such as music, agriculture, horticulture, folklore and Kannada language etc).

In young universities category, JSS universitiy Mysore was rated as number 1, which was followed by Jain university, NITTE universitiy and Yenepoya universitiy.

In the category of new universities, PES topped the list followed by MS Ramaiah universitiy, Reva universitiy and Dayanand Sagar universitiy.