'Mental harassment', says Shivakumar on fresh CBI raids

'Let’s just say they’re showing their love for me', he said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2022, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 00:51 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH file photo

: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar claimed to be facing “mental harassment” as CBI sleuths raided his properties at his native village on Wednesday.

The CBI, along with the Kanakapura Tahsildar, went to Kanakapura, Doddalahalli and Kodihalli where documents pertaining to Shivakumar’s properties were verified.

“I respect the law. I have already given the documents they asked for. Still, they visited my properties. And, while there are others facing allegations of owning disproportionate assets, permission to the CBI was given only in my case. Why is the CBI investigating me alone?” Shivakumar asked.

The Congress leader said he had requested authorities for some space citing party work. “But, they seem to be in a hurry. I’m facing mental harassment,” he said, adding that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned him inquiry.

He also pointed out that details of his properties are with the Election Commission, Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate.

Asked if he was being targeted, Shivakumar said: “It’s my fate, what to do? Let’s just say they’re showing their love for me.”

