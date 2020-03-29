Migrant workers stuck at Maharashtra border sent home in 60 buses

The district administration on Sunday made arrangements to send back 2,437 labourers working in various places in the state to their native places in a few north Indian states, in KSRTC buses.

The labourers had reached Dhulkhed, a border village in the taluk, from places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Dharwad.

But neighbouring Maharashtra had, on Saturday, refused to let these labourers pass through its territory in order to reach their states, owing to the Covid-19 fears.

This had led to a tense situation at the spot. Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil and Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal had promised to make arrangements for the travel of these labourers.

They had also arranged for food and travel of the labourers. The Maharashtra government relented after efforts by the top officials, who to got the matter resolved through the intervention of the Karnataka government.

Maharashtra allowed the labourers to pass through its territory, with certain conditions.

On Sunday morning, the labourers were sent to their home states in 60 KSRTC buses, from the Dhulkhed checkpost.

A number of top officials of various departments were at the spot to see off the labourers.