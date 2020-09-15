Minister Byrathi Basavaraja tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Urban Development Minister BA Basavaraja (Byrathi) said Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19.

“I got tested positive for coronavirus today, but I don’t have any health problems,” he said. “As per medical advice, I got admitted into Columbia Asia Hospital for treatment,” he said, expressing confidence that he will recover soon “with all your wishes and blessings.”

On September 12, Basavaraja visited the Harihara Panchamsali Mutt in Davangere along with Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, CN Ashwath Narayan and Davangere MP GM Siddeshwar to meet seer Vachananda Swami.

Basavaraja represents the KR Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.