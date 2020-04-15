Minister prepares projects for post-lockdown rollout

The State government is keen on beginning the drinking water projects lined up for the year, as soon as the lockdown is lifted, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said here on Wednesday.

In a meeting with the department officials and the heads of the various water boards, the minister directed them to keep the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) ready for the projects slated for this year.

Works for the projects would be taken up as soon as the lockdown is lifted, he said, asking officials to ensure that no drinking water scarcity in summer.

For 2020-21, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced that the government would commence works on the Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) drinking water project, along with the commissioning of the Yettinahole project.

The government allocated Rs 1,500 crore for commissioning the Yettinahole project in monsoon this year, along with Rs 500 crore for beginning works with regards to the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project.