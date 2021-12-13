MLCs demand ethanol policy, insurance for sugarcane

MLCs from sugarcane-growing areas in the North Karnataka region, who are associated with sugar factories, demanded a separate policy to promote ethanol production and also to bring the sugarcane crop under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa told the Legislative Council that he would speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on formulating an ethanol policy and with Agriculture Minister B C Patil on PMFBY coverage for sugarcane.

The issue came up during a discussion on MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath’s question on delay in payment to cane growers and the need for a scientific price for sugarcane.

Kavatagimath stated that the Centre is offering interest subsidy to promote ethanol production at sugar factories, and the state should also support it.

MLC Laxman Savadi, also former deputy CM, said Madhya Pradesh and some other states have a separate ethanol policy and Karnataka should also have one even as grain-based ethanol manufacturing is also gaining importance. Savadi also wanted assurance from the government on the ethanol policy in the ongoing session itself.

Leader of Opposition S R

Patil also supported Kavatagimath’s demand to bring sugarcane under PMFBY in the wake of crop damage due to heavy rains.

Saying that the government is getting up to Rs 20,000 crore direct and indirect taxes from the sugar industry and related activities, Kavatagimath and Patil suggested the government bear a portion of the premium amount to be paid by cane growers for the PMFBY.

Kavatagimath also urged the government to provide Rs 10 crore special grants to S Nijalingappa Sugar Institute every year. Munenakoppa said steps are taken to reopen some closed sugar factories by March 2022, after paying pending bills to farmers. Out of 88 sugar factories in the State, 65 are working, he noted.