Monsoon to enter Karnataka in a day or two

The Southwest Monsoon will set over coastal areas of Karnataka in a day or two, as conditions favour the normal progress of seasonal wind.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre director G S Srinivasa Reddy said on Monday that the depression in the Arabian Sea will help in the normal onset of monsoon this year.

While rainfall in the state will be normal in the first two weeks, extended forecast models indicate a dry spell in the last two weeks of June. “There are encouraging signs for a good monsoon this year. Compared to low probabilities of normal rainfall in the last few years, this year there is a high probability of 80%. Forecasts indicate good rainfall in July and August, too,” Reddy said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, monsoon enters Karnataka in the first week of June and covers the entire state by June 10.

In 2019, the onset of monsoon was delayed by around two weeks as it entered coastal Karnataka on June 14.