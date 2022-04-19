Moral education not restricted to any faith: Nagesh

The moral science lessons to be introduced at state-run schools in the upcoming academic year will not focus on any particular religion, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagesh said the content could be drawn from the Bhagavad Gita, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, the Quran or other religious books.

“Moral science education will not be restricted to any particular religion and no religious practices will be included,” he added.

The syllabus will be decided by a government-appointed committee of experts.

“Moral science education will not carry any weightage in academics. But there will be dedicated hours to teach moral education,” he said.

Tipu remains ‘Mysuru Huli’

Scotching rumours about the removal of the ‘Mysuru Huli’ title for Tipu Sultan from school textbooks, Nagesh said no such thing had been done.

“Yes, we have removed some content on Tipu Sultan from the textbooks, but only that which is disproportionate. Content rooted in evidence has been retained, including the title of ‘Mysuru Huli’ (the tiger of Mysuru),” he explained.

A textbook revision committee headed by Rohith Chakratirtha recently submitted its report to the government, recommending several changes, including the controversial one on removing the content on Tipu Sultan.

Watch latest videos by DH here: