Moral education not restricted to any faith: Nagesh

Moral education not restricted to any faith: Nagesh

Nagesh said the content could be drawn from the Bhagavad Gita, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, the Quran or other religious books

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 22:10 ist
B C Nagesh. Credit: DH file photo

The moral science lessons to be introduced at state-run schools in the upcoming academic year will not focus on any particular religion, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagesh said the content could be drawn from the Bhagavad Gita, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, the Quran or other religious books.

“Moral science education will not be restricted to any particular religion and no religious practices will be included,” he added.

The syllabus will be decided by a government-appointed committee of experts.

“Moral science education will not carry any weightage in academics. But there will be dedicated hours to teach moral education,” he said.

Tipu remains ‘Mysuru Huli’

Scotching rumours about the removal of the ‘Mysuru Huli’ title for Tipu Sultan from school textbooks, Nagesh said no such thing had been done.

“Yes, we have removed some content on Tipu Sultan from the textbooks, but only that which is disproportionate. Content rooted in evidence has been retained, including the title of ‘Mysuru Huli’ (the tiger of Mysuru),” he explained.

A textbook revision committee headed by Rohith Chakratirtha recently submitted its report to the government, recommending several changes, including the controversial one on removing the content on Tipu Sultan.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Education
B C Nagesh
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

 