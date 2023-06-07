Movies, like Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story divide the nation, says Farooq Abdullah

Former Chief Minister of Jammu-Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday that movies like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story were made to divide the nation.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the National Conference supremo said, “The movies like Kashmir Files and Kerala Stories were made to divide the country and such movies are a threat to the nation and our Constitution,” he said.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to stitch a third front, Farooq Abdullah said, “In the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is good that opposition parties should unite.”