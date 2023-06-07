'Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story divide the nation'

Movies, like Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story divide the nation, says Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah made the comment during his visit to the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 07 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 07:48 ist
Former Chief Minister of Jammu-Kashmir Farooq Abdullah called on JD(S) national president and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Party leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is seen. DH photo

Former Chief Minister of Jammu-Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday that movies like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story were made to divide the nation.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the National Conference supremo said, “The movies like Kashmir Files and Kerala Stories were made to divide the country and such movies are a threat to the nation and our Constitution,” he said.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to stitch a third front, Farooq Abdullah said, “In the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is good that opposition parties should unite.”

 

 

