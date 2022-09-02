Murugha Mutt seer to be shifted to Bengaluru hospital

Murugha Mutt seer to be shifted to Bengaluru hospital

The seer was shifted to an ICU ward of a district hospital in Chitradurga after he complained of chest pain in jail last night

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2022, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 14:03 ist
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody, will be shifted to Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. 

The seer was shifted to an ICU ward of a district hospital in Chitradurga after he complained of chest pain in jail last night.

He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the case of sexual assault of minor girls.

More details awaited.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Chitradurga

What's Brewing

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 