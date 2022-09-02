Murugha Mutt seer to be shifted to Bengaluru hospital

Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody, will be shifted to Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The seer was shifted to an ICU ward of a district hospital in Chitradurga after he complained of chest pain in jail last night.

He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the case of sexual assault of minor girls.

More details awaited.

