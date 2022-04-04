Muslim kids showed best attendance in SSLC exam: Nagesh

Muslim kids clocked best attendance in SSLC exam: B C Nagesh

Around 8 lakh students are appearing for SSLC exams this year

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 04 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 02:50 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH File Photo

Muslim students have shown better attendance in SSLC exams this year compared to those belonging to other religions, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagesh said the attendance of Muslim students who had registered for the SSLC exams was 98.2 per cent, compared to 97.8 per cent attendance of students from other faiths.

The minister expressed happiness that the students cooperated with the government’s decision on not wearing hijab while writing exams.

“I am happy that everyone followed the government’s order. There was some issue on the first day over wearing the hijab. However, everyone followed the rules later,” he said.  

Around 8 lakh students are appearing for SSLC exams this year. English is the subject that has seen the most absentees, he added. 

Totally, 8.73 lakh students have registered for the exams this year. Four papers are done so far, including languages, mathematics, sociology and economics. The exams are slated to end on April 11. 

Nagesh pointed out that the SSLC exam attendance is on par with the previous academic year when the government said it would pass all
students. 

