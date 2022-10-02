Mysuru 8th cleanest city: Karnataka’s poor show in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey

Karnataka's cities performed very poorly in terms of cleanliness as only two cities' names figured in top 100 clean cities in the country as per the Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking of urban local bodies released here by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Saturday.

Among top cities with more than one lakh population surveyed, Mysuru bagged 8th place while Hubballi Dharwad bagged 82th position. Mysuru also got a clean medium city award in the category of urban local bodies having a population of three to 10 lakh.

Interestingly, in the category of urban local bodies having less than one lakh population, not even a single local body from the state figured among top 100 clean towns in the country.

In the clean cantonment category, Belgaum Cantonment was ranked in the 44th position while Deolali Cantonment in Maharashtra grabbed the first rank.

Also Read | Heavy rain predicted in 12 Karnataka districts for next 2 days

Shivamogga was adjudged as fastest mover city in overall category while Hosadurga bagged the self-sustainable city award.

In the category of best performing cities in 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022', Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat was named the second-cleanest, followed by Navi Mumbai.

In the category of best performing states in the survey, Madhya Pradesh secured the first position, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. These three states have the maximum number of clean urban local bodies, said the survey.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave away the awards to the winners at an event here also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others.

The 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2022 was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

The Survekshan has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,354 cities this year, including 62 Cantonment Boards.

The indicators analysed for the 2022 survey included waste source segregation, its proper disposal, availability of adequate processing plants, remediation of dumpsites, creation of sanitary landfills, increased people’s participation, upliftment of social conditions of informal waste pickers, empowerment of SafaiMitras, usage of machines and minimizing human intervention for liquid waste management, said the release from the Ministry.