NCPCR seeks action against Shivakumar for 'indulging' kids in politics

His act is a prima-facie violation of provisions under Juvenile Justice Act, Epidemic Disease Act, and Disaster Management Act, the Commission said

Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 10 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 22:47 ist
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood to investigate KPCC President DK Shivakumar for allegedly indulging schoolchildren in political activity and interacting with them without a mask. 

In a letter to Sood, the Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video uploaded on Twitter, where Shivakumar is seen interacting with children in a school during the ongoing Mekedatu foot march.

That he met the schoolchildren during the padayatra is tantamount to indulging children into political activity, the Commission said. Further, both Shivakumar and the children are seen without masks, violating Covid protocol, it added. 

His act is a prima-facie violation of provisions under Juvenile Justice Act, Epidemic Disease Act, and Disaster Management Act, the Commission said, asking Sood to look into this and submit an action-taken report within a week.

