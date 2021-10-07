NIMHANS to launch MindNotes app, online peer support forum

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) will mark the World Mental Health Day on October 10, with the theme 'Mental Healthcare for All: Let's Make it a Reality', by launching the MindNotes app and an online peer support forum.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and president of NIMHANS, will be the chief guest. Rajesh Bhushan, secretary to the union health ministry, will also take part in the event as a special guest.

NIMHANS has come up with the MindNotes app, developed by its Department of Clinical Psychology and Centre for Public Health at NIMHANS and International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru (IIIT-B) in collaboration with and funding support from Microsoft Research India, to help individuals in the community who may be experiencing distress/common mental health concerns but are unsure or ambivalent about seeking professional help.

Psych-Care Online Peer Support Forum for mental health will also be launched to provide a safe space for youth to anonymously share their thoughts, feelings and concerns impacting their mental wellbeing, and receive support from trained peer-volunteers.

