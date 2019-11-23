‘Nithyananda has skipped trials, not seen in ashram’

Controversial godman Nithyananda has not attended trials in a rape case after the first appearance and has not been seen in his Bidadi Ashram for more than a year.

Public prosecutor Raghu M D, representing the state in the case, said the trial had started on June 5, 2018, and Nithyananda, along with four other accused, was present. But he has skipped all the later trials, he added.

Nithyananda had taken exemption, for various reasons, from appearing for the trial. He even managed to get his passport from the court custody under freedom of movement. Since he did not attend the trial, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the Ramanagara Sessions Court, but it was later quashed by the High Court in January this year, Raghu said.

Raghu said, “We will file an application before the court if it is confirmed that Nithyananda fled the country and action will be taken against his surety. During the trial on November 18, there was examination of witnesses. Lenin, the complainant, was supposed to attend it but he could not come due to health reasons. Now, the trial has been adjourned to December 9.”

A source said Nithyanada’s passport expired on Sept 30, 2018. He had applied for the renewal, but the jurisdictional Bidadi police had rejected his application. The police said that they have not seen him at the ashram ever since the trial in the case began.