NLSIU out of law varsity consortium over CLAT differences

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Sunday divested National Law School of India University vice chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy from the post of secretary-treasurer of the consortium after the Bengaluru-based varsity decided to hold its own entrance test instead of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

The CNLU, in a statement issued late Sunday, also said all law universities, except National Law School of India University (NLSIU), will hold the CLAT on September 28, as announced earlier.

Secretariat shifted

The governing body of the CNLU, at a meeting held on Saturday, also decided to shift the secretariat of the Consortium from NLSIU, Bengaluru to National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (Nalsar) University of Law, Hyderabad.

Nalsar Vice Chancellor Faizan Mustafa will discharge the administrative and secretarial functions of the Consortium in the interim, while NLU Odisha Vice Chancellor S K D Rao shall discharge the functions of the treasurer, a CNLU statement said.

Krishnaswamy had announced that the NLSIU will hold separate entrance examination to this year’s academic courses, a decision that had shocked the legal education circles. He had said that if NLSIU failed to complete admissions before end of September, it will result in a Zero Year with no admissions.

The CLAT, which was earlier scheduled to be held on September 7, was postponed to September 28.

Krishnaswamy was present at the meeting of the Governing Board of the CNLU, but left midway.