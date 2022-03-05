No clarity in Karnataka budget on regularising 'B' Khata properties

Expectations that the state budget will have a scheme to regularise 'B' khata properties fell flat after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the government would only examine the proposal.

The regularisation of 'B' Khata sites is a thorny issue. 'B' Khata refers to a separate register that records unauthorised properties — houses in layouts developed without the requisite approvals or buildings that do not have the necessary clearances. The 'B' Khata helps the authorities collect taxes and other fees from property owners. There are over six lakh 'B' khata properties in Bengaluru alone.

A government scheme, popularly known as Akrama Sakrama, is pending adjudication in the Supreme Court.

Successive governments have promised the Akrama Sakrama scheme, especially in the run-up to polls. With just a little over a year left for the assembly polls, the BJP government has held several meetings to discuss the pros and cons of the scheme. Revenue Minister R Ashoka has been pushing for it.

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission recently recommended the conversion of 'B' Khata sites to 'A' Khata by collecting land conversion fees, penalties, etc.

"The issue will be examined in the light of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act and the Karnataka Land Revenue Act," Bommai said on Friday.

It's learnt that the chief minister did not promise its immediate implementation of the scheme because the matter is still in the Supreme Court.

Officials say most 'B' Khata property owners are willing to pay a premium for 'A' khata registration because that jacks up the prices.

"We introduced the 'B' Khata to collect property tax from owners who have constructed buildings by violating setback rules or added extra floors. Buildings that have come up without BBMP approvals have also been given 'B' Khata," a senior BBMP official said.

The BBMP hopes the penalties collected from ‘B’ Khata property owners would help it improve infrastructure in the outer parts of the city. But critics say the proposal amounts to legalising the violations.

