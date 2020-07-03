No talks on lockdown in Karnataka, says CMO

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 18:07 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s office on Friday clarified that no discussions had taken place on imposing a lockdown, and no meetings were scheduled over the weekend on this. 

The clarification came amid speculations over the government's recent announcement of implementing stricter curbs after the SSLC exams are over. The exams got over Friday. 

“Yesterday and today, no meetings have been held on the lockdown,” the Chief Minister’s Office said. “Tomorrow and the day after also, no meetings are scheduled on the lockdown," it added.

CMO sources pointed out that there were reports in some sections of the media that the government would impose a lockdown after the SSLC exams are completed. 

Such reports found base in the recent statements of Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who was in charge of Bengaluru Covid-19 affairs, saying that the government was waiting for the SSLC exams to finish. “It was about compulsory use of masks, strict curfew regulations between 8 pm to 5 am and others. His statements were misinterpreted to claim that the state government was planning another lockdown," a CMO source said.

 

