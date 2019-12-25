Not lobbying to become KPCC chief: M B Patil

Former minister M B Patil on Tuesday said he was not lobbying to become the next Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, a post for which several party leaders are vying.

Incumbent party chief Dinesh Gundu Rao has tendered resignation following the Congress’ dismal performance in the recent bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies, in which the party won just two seats.

“Rao has resigned owning moral responsibility, but his resignation hasn’t been accepted still. I don’t know if he will be replaced or continued. But I haven’t lobbied for the post. I haven’t asked anyone to recommend my name,” Patil told reporters.

Last week, senior Congress leaders Madhusudan Mistry and Bhakta Charan Das held talks with over 50 state leaders and gathered opinions on the resignation of Rao as well as Siddaramaiah, who quit as leader of the Opposition.

“Even when Mistry came, I gave my opinion. In fact, I asked him if the party president will be changed. Mistry, in turn, asked me if a new president should be appointed. I said that in case of a new appointment, someone based on merit should be considered,” Patil said.

Patil’s name has been doing the rounds for the post of KPCC president along with senior leaders K H Muniyappa, D K Shivakumar and others.