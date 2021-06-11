Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah passes away at 67

Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah passes away at 67

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jun 11 2021, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 19:43 ist
Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah passed away on Friday evening. He was 67.

Siddalingaiah had been fighting Covid-19 at the Manipal Hospital for over a month and was on ventilator support for several weeks.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

More to follow...

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

