Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah passes away at 67

Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah passed away on Friday evening. He was 67.
Siddalingaiah had been fighting Covid-19 at the Manipal Hospital for over a month and was on ventilator support for several weeks.
He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.
More to follow...
