Now, Kaginele seer demands withdrawal of revised textbooks

After Vokkaliga and Lingayat seers, Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha pontiff Eshwaranandapuri Swami has now demanded the withdrawal of the revised textbooks.

Earlier, Adichunchunagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami and Sanehalli Mutt pontiff Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami had raised objections to the textbooks revised by a committee headed by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha.

“In class 9 social science textbook, there is only one line about (saint-poet) Kanakadasa. Previously, the textbooks had 3-4 pages of information,” he pointed out in a letter to School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh.

The seer demanded that textbooks prepared by the Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee be retained if the government cannot correct the errors committed by the Chakrathirtha committee.