Odisha zoo to get 2 leopards from Tyavarekoppa zoo

If things go as planned, two leopards from the Tyavarekoppa zoo-cum-safari near Shivamogga will be sent to the Nandankanan zoological park in Odisha, and two 'Assam macaques' from there will be brought here under the animal exchange programme.

Sources in the zoo-cum-safari stated that a proposal had been sent to the Central Zoo Authority, and it had been approved.

So, of the 14 leopards in the zoo, two will be sent there. The population of leopards has increased drastically in the state and all major zoos have a good number of these big cats.

Besides, the forest department officials are capturing them almost regularly when they stray into human habitats in the region.

While some are released back into the forest area, the injured leopards are brought to Tyavarekoppa zoo for treatment, which later becomes their home.

'Macaques in exchange'

Speaking to DH, Tyavarekoppa zoo-cum-safari executive director Mukundchand said, generally, all zoos in India which come under the Central Zoo Authority share the details of excess animals in their respective zoos on the website of the Central Zoo Authority.

"We came to know about the Assam macaques in Odisha zoo, and we have a good number of leopards here. So, we have decided to give two leopards to them and have sought other animals from them besides 'Assam macaques'.

There is a plan to bring here a Dhole (wild dog), and a wolf from the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru, and enclosure works are expected to be completed soon.

Other birds

Mukundchand said, two ostriches have been brought from the Arignar Anna zoological park in Chennai.

Langurs, peafowls and sloth bears in the zoo will be shifted to new enclosures soon.

Efforts are being made to bring more animals from other zoos under the animal exchange programme to make the zoo-cum-safari a major tourist destination, he added.

Speaking to DH, Tyavarekoppa zoo-cum-safari veterinary officer Murali Manohar said, black bucks avoid water. They can't tolerate heavy rain. A shed has been set up for them so that they can protect themselves from rain, he noted.