One person dies after Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka

One person died post Covid-19 vaccination on Monday at Bellary in Karnataka, Health Ministry said on Monday.

Post-mortem being carried out at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka.

As per latest information, the deceased was comorbid and diabetic. He was 43 years old and got the shot on Saturday. The man complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to a hospital where he died.

"The said individual was vaccinated on January 16 (Saturday). As per the physician's opinion, it is a clear case of myocardial infarction. It is not related to the vaccination. However, they are doing the post-mortem, the viscera has been sent to the pathology department. After the pathology report, the cause of death will be known. The post-mortem has already been initiated," Dr B Devanand, Director, Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, told DH.

Dr HL Janardhan, District Health Officer, Ballari, told DH that the deceased was a resident of Kamalapura and was working as a Group-D worker in Sandur General Hospital. "He complained of chest pain and then collapsed. The hospital authorities did various tests like ECG and ECHO. He passed away at 11.55 am. The AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) committee met following his death and took his history. After looking at his ECG and ECHO reports, they concluded that it was a death due to myocardial infarction," Janardhan said.

However, this is not the last time the AEFI committee is going to meet in this case. "The viscera report and histopathology report will take more than a month to come. The samples will be sent to a forensic science laboratory in Kalaburagi which may even take two months to come. After this, the AEFI committee will meet again to come out with the final report," he added.