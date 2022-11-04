Online pass permit to be mandatory for cattle transport

Online pass permit to be mandatory for cattle transport in Karnataka

The new cattle pass permit system will include transport certificate, ownership document and veterinary first-aid equipment

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 04 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 22:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Transportation of cattle for agriculture or animal husbandry purposes will be allowed only if there is an online pass permit, the government has said in new draft rules to regulate movement of animals in the wake of the stringent anti-slaughter law.

The government has notified the draft Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle (transportation of cattle) (Amendment) Rules, 2022, for public scrutiny.

"Every person who intends to transport any cattle in any form or means of transport for the bonafide agricultural or animal husbandry purpose shall do so only if the cattle being transported is accompanied with online cattle pass permit obtained from the Animal Husbandry Veterinary Services Department," the draft rules say.

The new cattle pass permit system will include transport certificate, ownership document and veterinary first-aid equipment, the draft rules say.

The cattle pass permit will not be necessary if animals are being transported in a local area of 15 km, the draft rules say.

The draft rules also prescribe a fee for the online cattle pass permit.

"While cattle are being transported for bonafide agricultural or animal husbandry purpose with online cattle pass permit a fee of rupees Rs 25 and applicable GST for light commercial vehicle (LCV) and Rs 50 and applicable GST for heavy commercial motor vehicle (HCV) shall be paid by the owner of transporting vehicle," the draft says.

In force since January 2021, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act prohibits transportation of any cattle from any place within the state to any other place within the state or outside for slaughter.

The law has imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cattle in the state. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle and buffalo aged above 13 years.

Animal Husbandry
cattle
Cattle transport
Karnataka

