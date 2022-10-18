Only 47% dry waste processed in state, Karnataka govt reveals in status report

Karnataka informed the National Green Tribunal that total 313 urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state generate 6,584 tonnes of waste per day, of which only 3,139 tonnes, which is just 47 per cent, is processed per day.

Procurement of land for establishing scientific processing and disposal facilities has been completed in 249 ULBs, and in remaining 64 newly added ULBs, land identification is under progress, the state said in its status report to the NGT.

The NGT was hearing the petition related to waste management in the country for which every state has to submit a status report.

“Currently, 218 ULBs have set up DWCCs (Dry Waste Collection Centres) for storage of dry waste and baling machines have been procured. The waste plastics are segregated, baled, and sent to cement factories. In the current financial year, 5,363 tonnes of plastic waste is sent to cement factories and 12,352 tonnes of waste is sent to recycling units (average lO2 tonnes per day dry waste),” the state said in the status report.

The status report also informed that the draft Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy has been prepared and would be notified by December 2022. Municipal corporations of Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubli, Dharwad and Gulbarga have prepared detailed project reports for establishment of a 50 tonnes per day waste processing unit, the state told the tribunal.

According to the Karnataka government’s report, there were 191 dump sites with 82.15 lakh tonnes of old waste accumulated in them. Work orders for bioremediation of this waste have been issued by 19 cities.

In terms of water pollution, the Central Pollution Control Board has identified 17 polluted river stretches in the state. In the catchment area, 884 MLD (million litres per day) sewage is generated and the state has installed 822 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant (STP). Additionally, 19 STPs with the capacity of 60 MLD are under construction, and the government has also proposed to establish 36 STPs of 73 MLD capacity to treat sewage in the catchment of the rivers.

The state also said action plans have been prepared and being implemented for improving the water quality of these river stretches, mainly focussing on the STPs, ETPs (effluent treatment plants) and solid waste processing facilities.

The monthly progress reports are being sent to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, New Delhi, the state told the NGT.