Over 57,000 candidates write COMEDK exam

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at private engineering colleges of Karnataka saw 93% attendance, Sunday.

Compared to last year, there was a huge improvement in attendance. Last year, 64% of the enrolled candidates turned up for exams.

This year, students from Karnataka recorded an attendance of 94.28% for the first session and 94.64% for the second session.

Among students from other states, attendance for the first and second session was 92.63% and 93.50% respectively.

The exam was held peacefully in online mode at 154 cities across the nation and 22 cities in Karnataka.

In total, the test was conducted in 230 centers across India of which 71 were in Karnataka and 29 in Bangalore.

According to the statement issued by the consortium, 57,386 candidates, including 21,108 from Karnataka, appeared for engineering exams. One candidate who attempted impersonation was identified during registration.

“Despite sporadic protests in different parts of the country and the anxiety of the students, COMEDK has ensured that the examination is conducted smoothly and in an efficient manner as per schedule across the country,” Dr S Kumar, executive secretary, COMEDK said. The provisional answer keys will be notified on June 22 along with forms for challenging the answer keys and the final answer key will be made available on June 30. The score cards will be available to the candidates in their respective applicant login on July 5.