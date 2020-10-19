PM Modi second PM to deliver convocation address of UoM

Modi second PM to deliver convocation address of UoM

  Oct 19 2020
Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the then Maharaja of Mysuru and also Chancellor of University of Mysore, presents the honorary Doctor of Science degree to the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Crawford Hall in Mysuru on December 28, 1948.

Narendra Modi becomes the second Prime Minister to deliver the convocation address of the University of Mysore (UoM) on October 19, Monday.

He is scheduled to deliver the centenary convocation address at 11.15 am on Monday, online, from New Delhi.

It has to be recalled that the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had delivered the convocation address, during a special convocation on December 28, 1948. Earlier in October of 1948, the regular convocation of the UoM was held.

Nehru delivered the special convocation address after receiving his first ever honorary doctorate degree from then UoM Chancellor Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. Later, he went on to receive numerous honorary doctorate degrees, from universities across the world.

Earlier, on December 28, 1948, Nehru had launched India’s first Flying School that was started by the Maharaja’s Government at Jakkur in Bengaluru.

