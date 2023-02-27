PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said This is Modi's fifth visit this year to poll-bound Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May.

