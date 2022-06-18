PM's visit: Entry to Mysuru Palace restricted

PM's visit: Entry to Mysuru Palace restricted

The prime minister will participate in the Yoga Day programme and perform Yoga in front of the Mysuru Palace

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 18 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 04:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

The entry of visitors to the Mysuru Palace has been restricted from June 19 to 21 till 12 noon ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Palace to participate in the International Yoga Day programme on June 21.

According to a communication from the office of the Mysuru Palace Board, the entry for people has been restricted and Sound and Light programmes have been cancelled till June 22.

The prime minister will participate in the Yoga Day programme and perform Yoga in front of the Mysuru Palace.

MP Pratap Simha said that the invitation for the International Yoga Day programme has been extended to the erstwhile royal family members of Mysuru and they will share the dais with the prime minister. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Modi will have breakfast with the royal family members as Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has invited him. We will never disrespect the royal family.” 

Mysuru
Narendra Modi
Karnataka

