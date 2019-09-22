Poll code violation: Plaint against CM, others

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Sunday, filed a complaint against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for violation of the model code of conduct.

The complaint was in connection with the alleged misuse of official machinery by Yediyurappa and others, after the byelections were announced on Saturday.

Apart from Yediyurappa, the Karnataka Congress also filed a complaint against Deputy chief minister Govind Karjol, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the disqualified MLAs, who participated in a meeting with the Advocate General at the Forest Guest House in Malleswaram.

"Similarly, after the declaration of bye-elections, the CM and other ministers had a video conference with BJP national president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, at the committee room in Vidhana Soudha on September 21, to discuss preparation for bye-elections, including selection of candidates, mobilisation of resources, etc," the complaint read.

These acts of the CM and the ministers violated the model code of conduct and provisions of the Representation of People's Act, the complaint by former MP V S Ugrappa and MLC Prakash Rathod said.