Probe into Patil's death will bring out truth: Bommai

Reiterating that the government will not interfere in the investigation process, the CM said that an impartial probe will be conducted

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 13 2022, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 11:31 ist
Eshwarappa has been accused in abetting the suicide of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the investigation into the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil in Udupi, will bring out the truth.

The probe will bring out what actually happened ahead of the the incident and those who were involved, he told reporters in Mangaluru.

Reiterating that the government will not interfere in the investigation process, the CM said that an impartial probe will be conducted. "The investigation will be conducted as per the law. An FIR is registered against Eshwarappa and others in Udupi," he said.

Read | Karnataka Congress meets Guv, seeks Eshwarappa’s ouster

Further, he said he would speak to Minister K S Eshwarappa over the phone and meet him after he reaches Bengaluru.

“After I speak to him personally, I will have clarity on the issue in order to take further decisions. The party high command is also aware of the developments and I have briefed them on the same.”

