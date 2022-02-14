PU, degree colleges in Karnataka to reopen on Feb 16

Pre-university and degree colleges in Karnataka will resume classes from Wednesday.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired late on Monday evening.

Educational institutions were closed last week after the 'hijab vs saffron stoles' row turned violent. High schools resumed classes Monday.

Briefing reporters, Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said PU and degree classes will resume based on the interim order by the High Court restraining students from wearing religious clothing to classes for the time being.

"It is very clear...where there is a prescribed uniform, it should be followed. Wherever there's no prescribed uniform, we will decide on a dress code," Nagesh said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that police department will aid colleges in resuming classes and make sure that law and order is maintained. "We are confident that both parents and students will prioritize education. Therefore, there won't be any trouble. If there is any such issue, police will assist the institute in maintaining peace," he said.

Any decision taken by school development committee and college development committee decision will be supported by police, he added.

Jnanendra said reiterated that reopening of classes is based on High Court's interim order "which cannot be violated".

On the forces behind the protests held last week, Jnanendra said that the police is collecting information on how the situation aggravated. "Investigation is on. I won't comment on that," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bommai had said that the government will come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to implement the High Court interim order. "If a peaceful environment prevails, the High Court can give its final order. During the process, if there are different incidents, it becomes difficult to draw curtains on these issues," Bommai said.

Complying with the High Court's order is the responsibility of school managements, principals and parents, Bommai said.

