PU passouts well versed with course options after visit to EduVerse expo

A day after the II PU results were announced, students and parents flocked to the EduVerse 2023 education expo organised by DH-PV at the Palace Grounds on Saturday.

Hundreds of students who recently passed out of PU attended the expo to learn about the various options available in the fields they were interested in.

“I was looking forward to learning more about various courses and colleges offering options in computer science engineering. I’ve been able to identify four options to choose from,” said Deepak, a student.

Nearly 50 stalls were set up by universities and colleges from across the country displaying their course offerings.

College representatives explained to prospective students the various options available to them in the courses of their choice. The first day of the expo also saw K-CET and NEET aspirants take mock tests in two slots.

Bharat Gowda, a CBSE student awaiting his results, said the exhibition gave him clarity on the right course to suit his interests. “I was unsure if I wanted to pursue engineering or medical. I am interested in software. After coming here and listening to the experts, I have decided to choose computer science,” he said.

Dr Pavan, a parent, said the expo provided an opportunity for parents and students to explore the variety of options available under one roof.

“It is more effective to attend an event like this than browse through choices online, because the information we obtain face-to-face with university representatives will be very different from the information we get online,” he said, adding that the plethora of options available at the expo will help his son make a better decision.

A professor from a private university noted that the first day saw good response, especially for many engineering aspirants.

“As university representatives, we must give students a broader perspective of what options exist and how they can find opportunities to become innovators. They need to be made aware of the challenges in the software industry that sees so much demand and need to learn about opportunities for growth in it,” he said.

The first day’s panel discussion focused on parenting and responsibilities of parents.

The panel consisted of Prof Krishne Gowda and Raghavendra Acharya, who emphasised the importance of parents being supportive and providing guidance to students, especially during an important juncture in life such as PUC results.

“Students must be raised in a manner that prepares them for the cut-throat nature of the world, rather than sheltering them from challenges,” said Raghavendra.

He noted that parents were spending less time with their children and only putting more pressure on them, causing a disconnect between them.

Prof Gowda said: “It is a tragedy that many parents focus on just their children getting money and not learn and develop in an all-rounded manner. This pushes them to make heavy investments into their children’s careers, which might then put extreme pressure on their children.” He said parents should create safe spaces for communication and understanding with their children at home.