Puja in mosque: Will go by the rule of law, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the issue raised by a section of the people on conducting pujas at Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna would be resolved as per law.

He was speaking to reporters, after taking part in the convocation ceremony of Adichunchanagiri Medical College at BG Nagar, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Monday.

Commenting on the recent Jamia Masjid issue, he said, “Let them give petitions, seeking permission for puja. They would be verified as per law and suitable action will be taken.”

“Everyone knows that the Congress was behind the hijab and azaan issues. Congress leaders have been issuing statements to cover up their lapses. It has become a habit for them to blame others,” he charged.

Replying to a query on arms training to the members of a Hindu outfit, Bajrang Dal, in Kodagu district, the CM said he was not aware of it. “Any illegal activity will not be allowed in the state,” he said.

“Around 7,000 school buildings would be constructed across the state, during this academic year. In all, 100 primary health centres would be upgraded. Priority will be given for health and education,” he said.