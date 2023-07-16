Tourists walk to Doodhsagar along tracks, face action

Railway cops make tourists do sit-ups for walking to Doodhsagar falls along tracks

The falls is situated on the Karnataka-Goa inter-state border.

DHNS
DHNS, Karwar,
  • Jul 16 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 05:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

They had come to enjoy the spectacle called the Doodhsagar Falls but ended up doing sit-ups on Sunday. 

The falls is situated on the Karnataka-Goa inter-state border. Hundreds of tourists had descended on the place as it was the weekend. 

One of the tourists said the railway police made the people do sit-ups as they walked along the railway tracks, which is prohibited. 

Videos of a number of people doing the sit-ups have gone viral on social media. 

Also Read | Amid spate of drownings, Goa waterfalls off limits for tourists, locals

The Goa forest department has imposed restrictions on going to the falls, in view of the rains. 

However, people from the neighbouring state do visit the place by walking from the Kulem railway station. 

Those coming from Karnataka side, usually trek along the railway tracks from the Castle Rock railway station in Joida taluk. But that is prohibited. Personnel of the railway police and the Goa forest department punished those violating the restriction. 

Meanwhile, boulders fell on the railway tracks between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim in the Braganza Ghat at around 6 pm on Sunday.

Train No 12779 Vasco da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Superfast Express was stopped at Sonaulim station.  

Engineering team rushed to the spot to clear boulders and to restore the tracks. The track was certified fit at 8.15 pm and train services resumed, according to the South-Western Railway officials.

