Ramdas Athawale favours increase in reservation

The proportion of reservation offered in government jobs should be increased to accommodate the poor and backward sections from all communities, said Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, on Sunday.

He also batted for a nationwide caste census to assess the socio-economic and educational status of all communities.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled that the reservation ratio should not exceed 50 per cent. But, increasing it is necessary to provide justice to oppressed communities. Discussions were held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue,” he said, noting that a constitutional amendment was essential to facilitate an increase in reservation.

Athawale said that he would urge Modi to conduct a caste census across the country to ensure social justice to all communities.

He also detailed the amount of funds released to Karnataka under various schemes since the NDA came to power in 2014.