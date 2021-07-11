Ramdas Athawale favours increase in reservation

Ramdas Athawale favours increase in reservation

He also batted for a nationwide caste census to assess the socio-economic and educational status of all communities

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 01:29 ist
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. Credit: PTI Photo

The proportion of reservation offered in government jobs should be increased to accommodate the poor and backward sections from all communities, said Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, on Sunday.

He also batted for a nationwide caste census to assess the socio-economic and educational status of all communities.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled that the reservation ratio should not exceed 50 per cent. But, increasing it is necessary to provide justice to oppressed communities. Discussions were held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue,” he said, noting that a constitutional amendment was essential to facilitate an increase in reservation. 

Athawale said that he would urge Modi to conduct a caste census across the country to ensure social justice to all communities.

He also detailed the amount of funds released to Karnataka under various schemes since the NDA came to power in 2014.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ramdas Athawale
Karnataka
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020

Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

 