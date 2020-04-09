Random testing in coronavirus red zones from today

A month after reporting the first COVID-19 case and successfully completing the quarantine phase for all the international passengers who arrived in Bengaluru a fortnight ago, the state government has now decided to conduct random checks of people from the ‘red zone’ regions of the state from Friday.

Aimed at containing the spread of the virus into the community level, the Health and Family Welfare department, along with the Medical Education department, has decided to conduct random checks on the local population especially those who have been working on the frontline of COVID-19 emergency, police personnel and media persons.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told DH that the random tests in red zone will begin from Friday. "The issue was discussed during the sub-committee meeting that was held on Thursday and we resolved to conduct random tests to curb spreading of COVID-19 at the community level."

Allaying the fears, the minister clarified that there is no dearth of COVID-19 testing kits in the state. "In fact, on Thursday we inaugurated the 16th lab in Karnataka," the minister said. He also added that tests will be conducted for all the primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases across Karnataka.

Red zones in Karnataka

BBMP-Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Uttara Kannada.