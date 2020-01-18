Raut for CM level talks on K’taka-Maharashtra border row

Batting for an out-of-court settlement of Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that the chief ministers of both the states should take a lead to resolve issues pertaining to Kannada-Marathi language, culture and other niggling issues through talks.

He was speaking at an interaction organised by Sarvajanik Vaachanalaya in the city on Saturday. Reacting to the Belagavi police stopping Maharashtra minister Rajiv Patil Yadravkar from attending the Martyrs Day, organised by MES, Raut said, “There was no need for detaining and escorting the Maharashtra minister, who had come to attend a programme in Belagavi, across the border. Karnataka ministers visit Mumbai, but we do not detain them...”