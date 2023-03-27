Recovery of Rs 8 crore in cash: SC notice to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on quick pre-arrest bail

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to K Madal Virupakshappa, the BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency, on a plea by the Karnataka Lokayukta against the High Court's order quickly granting him interim anticipatory bail in a corruption case, related to alleged recovery of Rs 8 crore in cash.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia sought a response from the ruling party legislator after hearing senior advocate Basava Prabhu Patil on behalf of the anti-corruption agency.

The counsel submitted that the recovery of cash was made from the room of the MLA but anticipatory bail was granted to him without giving the counsel the opportunity to contest his plea.

The plea contended that the HC on March 7 provided relief to the MLA without hearing the Lokayukta counsel ignoring the fact that he was absconding and could influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

The HC also failed to consider the SC's judgement in P Chidambaram case (2019) on striking a balance between personal freedom and the right of the investigating agency to interrogate the accused, the plea said.

It also pointed out though the accused had joined the investigation, he had not cooperated as his replies to the queries remained evasive.

Notably, the High Court had subsequently reserved its final order on the anticipatory bail.

The case related to the MLA and his son, Prashanth Madal, who worked as Chief Accounts Officer of the public sector Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) has come as a huge embarrassment to the ruling party after the recovery of Rs eight crore in cash in the raid by the Lokayukta police.

Prior to that Prashanth Madal was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh in connection with the award of a tender for supply of perfumery items to KSDL of which his father was the chairman.