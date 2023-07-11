Rs 4k cr unspent money not surrendered: CAG report

Rs 4k cr unspent money not surrendered, finds CAG report

The report showed that there were 25 cases of unspent provisions where each exceeded Rs 100 crore.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 11 2023, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 11:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Government departments failed to surrender nearly Rs 4,000 crore unspent money in the 2021-22 fiscal, a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report has found. 

According to the state finance audit report of the CAG for the financial year ended March 2022 tabled in the Legislature on Tuesday, there was unutilised money amounting to Rs 10,849 crore by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal.

For, as against a budgetary provision of Rs 2.93 lakh crore, the expenditure incurred was Rs 2.82 lakh crore, with about 4% of the money having gone unutilised.

While as per norms, the departments are required to surrender the unspent money to the finance department, only Rs 5,998 crore, which is 55% of the unspent money, was surrendered, the report stated. 

The report showed that there were 25 cases of unspent provisions where each exceeded Rs 100 crore. Large unspent provisions (more than Rs 500 crore) were found in home and transport, rural development, panchayat raj, revenue, education, health and family welfare departments. The departments also failed to provide appropriate reasons for these unspent expenditure, the report said. 

Further, even though as per norms departments are required to plan expenditure properly and distribute it across the financial year, there was rushed expenditure in the last quarter and especially in March, with several departments releasing 100 percent money towards certain initiatives only in March. These included scholarships, SCP and TSP funds among others, according to the report. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
CAG report

Related videos

What's Brewing

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Building climate resilience urgent need

Building climate resilience urgent need

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

 